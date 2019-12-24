Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has delivered her Christmas message to the nation and hopes "everyone finds a little bit of peace" after a traumatic year for the country.

The video message, posted on social media this morning, began with Ardern wishing a merry Christmas before also offering Kiwis some modern day living advice.

"If I have one wish for you this year, I hope, that all of you, bar watching this message now, are then putting down your devices, stepping away from social media, and spending some quality time with family and friends."

Ardern then talked of some of the more sombre moments New Zealanders experienced in 2019.

Advertisement

"I hope that everyone finds a little bit of peace as they go into next year after a pretty tough year for New Zealand," she said, likely referencing the March 15 Christchurch mosque attacks and White Island eruption this month.

She also foreshadowed "what will be a big 2020" with next year's general election.

"I know for me I'm going to be focused on continuing the work that we've done this year, to keep going, keep making progress on some of those big challenges."