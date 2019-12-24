

Watch out for groups of women if you're out shopping on Boxing Day - Hawke's Bay police say they're the most likely to be shoplifters.

Shoplifting incidents in the region remain high, but police say there hasn't been a noticeable increase on recent festive seasons.

Hawke's Bay police prevention manager Martin James said shoplifting incidents had a "huge" impact on businesses.

He said during the holiday period it paid to watch out for particular groups of people.

"Shoplifters are often females who work in groups," James said.

"The shoplifters often use well-practised techniques to distract staff and gather large amounts of items, and sometimes use de-tagging devices in the seclusion of the changing rooms but also among clothes on racks on the shop floor in full view of staff and other customers."

Many shoplifters were well-known to police and retailers, a lot of whom actively tried to "lock-out the risk by trespassing offenders, meaning they can be arrested for just being on the premises," James said.

James said the most popular items on the thieves' shopping list were perfume, expensive beauty products, branded clothing and lingerie, branded sports gear and expensive electronic items.

Police worked closely with retailers around "loss prevention", he said.

"It's heartening to see that many shops now have good quality CCTV that provides quick and clear images of shoplifters," he said.

"We can often identify people very quickly."

One independent retailer told Hawke's Bay Today she wasn't too worried about shoplifters.

Urban Retreat Hastings owner Glynis Moore said the store, which sells a lot of shoplifters' favourite items, had put in place preventative measures to prevent pilferers.

"We have got lots of staff on to stop that from happening."