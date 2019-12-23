Christmas Day forecasts have been locked in - and it's Auckland that looks like the best place to be unwrapping presents, with clear skies and a high of 23C.

But if you're in Taupō, Waikato, Waitomo or Taumaranui, the weather outside looks frightful. You could be seeing heavy showers or even thunderstorms in localised areas during the afternoon.

Christmas would bring a mixed bag of weather with scattered showers for parts of the North Island and lower South Island, MetService meteorologist April Clark said.

"Those celebrating in Taupo, Waikato, Waitomo and Taumaranui that plan on heading out in the afternoon to work off that Christmas lunch should be aware heavy showers are forecast with thunderstorms and downpours possible in localised areas."

However dry weather was expected elsewhere, Clark said.

"Cloud and cooler than average temperatures are forecast over the east of the South Island could also mean donning those togs and heading into the water may be a less attractive prospect for those who are faint of heart."

Sunny spells were forecast for Auckland with just a chance of a shower and a high of 23C, which would make the city the warmest in New Zealand for Christmas.

Wellington can expect clear skies and gentle southerlies but a high of just 18C for Christmas.

Boxing Day's weather looks much the same - showers in the central North Island, though it will become fine in the east of the South Island.

However the 26th could have another surprise in store - a tropical cyclone is expected to form near Fiji.

Forecasters say it is too early to say if it will make it down to New Zealand over the holiday period but are watching the area closely.

Something we’re keeping our 👀 on. https://t.co/RnTmPLyLnx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 23, 2019

Today is looking mostly fine for the upper North Island, with a few showers in the Bay of Plenty and Northland.

Gisborne and Hawkes Bay can expect a rainy day today, with a heavy rain watch in force around Wairoa.

Elsewhere, MetService says clear skies will dominate, with some isolated showers and cloud in the central North Island and southeast of the South Island.

Isolated downpours and even thunderstorms are possible on Christmas Day for Waikato and Taupō. File photo / Alan Gibson

Today's weather

Whangārei

Fine. Southwesterlies. High 24C, Low 14C

Auckland

Fine, apart from morning cloud. Southwesterlies. High 23C, Low 15C

Hamilton

Fine spells. Isolated showers from afternoon, possibly heavy. Light winds. High 26C, Low 15C

Tauranga

Cloudy periods. One or two showers, possibly heavy this afternoon. Light winds. High 25C, Low 16C

New Plymouth

Fine. Southerlies. High 21C, Low 12C

Napier

Occasional rain, clearing by afternoon. Southerlies. High 21C, Low 12C

Whanganui

Cloudy to start, then fine. Southerly breezes. High 21C, Low 10C

Wellington

Cloudy with drizzle, then becoming fine this afternoon. Brisk cool southerlies, easing. High 16C, Low 11C

Nelson

Morning cloud clearing, then fine. Light winds and sea breezes. High 20C, Low 13C

Christchurch

Fine, some morning cloud. Northeasterly breezes. High 18C, Low 11C

Dunedin

Mostly cloudy, with showers. Light winds. High 14C, Low 10C