The much-loved Highway Santa who's been bringing festive cheer to people driving through Kaukapakapa in Auckland has been stolen just two days before Christmas.

The life-sized Santa has been waving cheerily from the corner of the Kaipara Coast Highway north of Auckland since 2014. The owners - a family of five - created Santa in 2014 to spread Christmas cheer to drivers on the corner of the busy road.

He changes every day - one day he might be cleaning in his dressing gown, another he might be ironing or hanging out the washing.

Santa dressed as a road worker in 2018. Photo / Facebook

And he has gained plenty of fans, who toot as they pass, take selfies with him and tag them #highwaysanta.

But last night at around 9pm, sadly, Santa was stolen - his hat and beard ripped off before he was bundled into the back of someone's car.

News of the theft was posted to his Facebook page, Santa of State Highway 16, and asked people to share their favourite memories of Highway Santa's antics.

"Thank you to everyone that has tooted, waved, taken selfies and shared the Christmas fun and joy around. We love how much pleasure this big red dude brings people. Goodbye Santa and Merry Christmas everyone," the post said.

"Yes, the people who took him are idiots. But let's not make this a negative post about them, let's make it about the positive joy he created. I would love to read all your memories to the kids when they wake in the morning."

Fans shared their memories, one saying Santa "always makes me smile...sometimes I even give an almighty belly laugh with his antics".

"My kids love looking to see what Santa is wearing," another person said. "Thank you so much for bringing so much joy and fun to the community."

And there were calls for the "idiots" who stole Santa to bring him back.