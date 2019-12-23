The use of a blackface character from a Christchurch Saint Nicholas Day celebration has been backed by the Race Relations Commissioner.

The "Black Pete" character, who assists St Nick in giving away gifts, sparked controversy and has been labelled by some as racist.

However, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon supports the Dutch celebrations which have been around for over a century.

READ MORE:

• Racist or misunderstood tradition? Dutch group defend use of blackface

• Blackface at Christmas: New Zealanders slam Dutch tradition of 'Black Pete'

• Controversial Dutch character to feature at Rotorua market

• Dutch society vows to keep Black Pete tradition

Advertisement

"It's important for people to hold on to their culture and Black Pete is a part of it. If that is their culture – let them celebrate it."

In New Zealand there's 216 races and each one brings their own traditions and celebrations, including Ramadan, the Chinese New Year, Diwali and more, Foon says.

"We are a mix of wonderful cultures and I encourage everything to be celebrated as long as it does not incite violence."

The racial diversity and history in Europe were different to America – where the use of blackface is associated with slavery, Foon says.

However, "Black Pete" is originally a native of Spain who reaches the Netherlands by steamboat, he adds.

An assistant to St Nick, "Black Pete" was first introduced by Amsterdam schoolteacher Jan Schenkman in his children's book St Nicholas and His Servant in 1850.

"I know there's a perception that the black faces are involved in the slavery trade in America and that's why the golliwogs aren't out there anymore because it's inappropriate. But in Europe there's many cultures, and they are not all white cultures," Foon says.

Asked if there was a way to represent the character without doing black face, Foon said it was for the Dutch community to figure out.

Advertisement

"They will note that there's some concern with people painting their faces regarding this and that this is a sensitive subject for some people in the community. They [the Dutch community] will do what's appropriate for them."

African Film Festival trustee and community activist Dave Tomu, 60, volunteered to be Black Pete at the celebrations when he lived in Netherlands.

His only requirement was to tweak the script to make it culturally appropriate.

"I put my hand up, but they chose the white person. Painted their face black and ran the script as it was. They picked someone who didn't call them out on it."

Tomu says it is unfortunate blackface is still occurring as a part of St Nicholas Day celebrations in New Zealand.

However, he prefers not to fuel the fire and talk about it, saying Black Pete will "die a natural death".

"What we can change today is the mentality around it. We need to gather enough people who oppose it but it doesn't need to be vocal, just stay away from it," he says.

African Film Festival organiser Boubacar Coulibaly says the blackface character is offensive to minorities living in New Zealand.

"It's not offensive to the Dutch community because they are not black," Coulibaly says.

The event is one of the reasons to why Coulibaly is bringing about 30 African films to Christchurch next year.

"It's ignorance and lack of education. We need to tackle the root of the problem. Let's work together to understand each other's cultures and origins," he says.