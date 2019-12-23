A serious crash has closed the Napier-Taupo Rd, SH5.

There are unconfirmed reports one person has died in the two-car crash near the Rangitaiki Tavern at 1.30pm today.

It comes less than an hour after police reopened SH25a at Kopu after a fatal crash earlier today.

Police are now urging people to avoid the area to avoid "lengthy delays".

Police said there were "initial reports suggest there have been serious injuries".

"The road will be closed, with diversions in place.

"Motorists should avoid the area and there will be significant delays."

Firefighters were still en route at 1.55pm.