A Dunedin police officer is under investigation following an incident, police have confirmed to the Otago Daily Times.

But they are refusing to release any other details, including whether the officer in question has been stood down, whether any arrests have been made, or what the nature of the incident was.

The senior Dunedin officer was being investigated over allegations of domestic violence and a firearms violation, Stuff reported.

Sources told the media outlet police were called to a a Dunedin property on Friday evening, following allegations the man had assaulted his partner.

A gun was allegedly found at the home.

Sources told Stuff the man had been drinking at an event before the Friday-night callout.

Officers allegedly arrived to find his partner injured.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch in Dunedin later executed a search warrant at the home, where a gun, for which the officer did not hold a proper licence, was found, it was reported.