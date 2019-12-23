Two New Zealand guides critically injured in the White Island eruption are making progress, albeit slowly, as they recover in hospital.

Kelsey Waghorn and Jake Milbank were among the many injured and hospitalised after the Whakaari/White Island eruption on Monday, December 9.

Kelsey Waghorn, a White Island tour guide, is now out of her induced coma but she remains in a critical condition after suffering burns to 45 per cent of her body.

Waghorn's sister, Rachel Christie, has posted that her sister is now out of a coma but remains in a critical condition in intensive care.

Jake Milbank, a guide on White Island when the volcano erupted, is reportedly now breathing on his own as he recovers from burns to 80 per cent of his body.

"She is sedated and still having surgery every couple of days," she posted yesterday. "She has had her family beside her throughout."

She is having surgeries every two to three days for skin grafts and constant monitoring of her burns, according to her Givealittle page.

Waghorn is a passionate marine biologist, Christie said, and loved "every second spent out on the ocean doing the job she loves".

Milbank, who turned 19 on the day of the eruption, has burns to 80 per cent of his body. He is now reportedly breathing on his own.

About 20 per cent of Milbank's burns are classified as "serious", and he remains at high risk of infection.

Funds raised on his Givealittle page will be used to help the family to remain at his bedside and provide Milbank with what he needs for his recovery.

Whakaari/White Island shortly after the eruption on December 9. Photo / File

He is recovering in Middlemore Hospital's intensive care unit.

