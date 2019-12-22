Commuting should be a breeze today if you're still stuck at work.

But if you're one of the thousands heading out of town today, the NZ Transport Agency has produced a handy holiday planner to tell you when to avoid the motorways for maximum happiness.

Based on previous years' holiday traffic, the NZTA is predicting Aucklanders heading north should avoid State Highway 1 from 11am till 3pm.

The stretch between Puhoi and Wellsford will start getting heavy at 10am and won't ease till 4pm, according to the Holiday Planner.

Heading north out of Whangārei, traffic is also expected to be heavy between 11am and 4pm.

For Aucklanders heading south, traffic is expected to flow fairly well, even in the traditional pinchpoint between Takanini and Papakura. However it will be slower going between 9.30am and 1.30pm - though it's hoped the three-laning of the Southern Motorway to Papakura will improve travel speeds.







The weather should be good for Auckland's escapees today, with cloud in the morning, a chance of a shower around midday before its fines up.

Wellingtonians heading north can also expect trouble. Appalling traffic is expected between 10am and 6pm on SH1 through the Kāpiti Coast, especially between Peka Peka and Ōtaki.





Weather, crashes and other unforeseen events could impact predicted travel times. To find the most up-to-date information on your travel route, check the NZTA's Journey Planner.