You should really get that Christmas shopping done - but the beach looks more appealing than the mall today.

The sun will be out for most of the country, with the Bay of Plenty likely to be the best spot for beachgoers today. Tauranga has a predicted high of 25C though there could be a few afternoon showers.

First thing this morning, Auckland was the warmest part of the country at 16C while Twizel was shivering at 3C.

Weatherwatch says a weak low pressure system lies off to the northeast of the North Island today, while a ridge of high pressure will sneak in over the South Island, extending extending out from an anticyclone in the Tasman Sea.

The upper North Island through to Taupō will see cloudy periods with isolated showers but it will clear to fine in Northland and Auckland this afternoon.

Gisborne will see decent rain today and there could be showers for Wellington and Wairarapa.

But it's unlikely to make a big difference for Wairarapa residents where parts of the region are already in drought, according to Niwa's latest New Zealand Drought Index.

And there's little relief in sight for farmers and gardeners in the upper and lower North Island, where soils are now classed as dry or very dry.

The latest NZ Drought Index shows significant dryness for the upper & lower NI, with isolated areas of meteorological drought in coastal Wairarapa.



Although locally heavy rain may fall Christmas Day, areas where rain is most needed get limited rain over next several days. pic.twitter.com/bcpcvUGEMK — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 22, 2019

Looking ahead to Christmas, some areas could see rain but it won't be in the areas that need it most.

MetService is predicting rain in the east of the North Island on Christmas Eve, and showers - possibly heavy - north of Taupō on Christmas Day. Most of the South Island will also get showers or rain for Christmas, easing later in the day.

On Boxing Day the North Island will see fine spells with isolated showers, with potential they could be heavy in central areas in the afternoon. The South Island will be fine in the east with a few showers elsewhere.

Niwa's drought index shows coastal Wairarapa is already in meteorological drought while Auckland's soils are very dry.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Cloudy periods. Southwesterlies. High 23C, Low 16C

Auckland

Morning cloud. Chance shower around midday, then fine. Southwesterlies. High 22C, Low 17C

Hamilton

Fine spells. Southwest breezes. High 26C, Low 14C

Tauranga

Fine. However a few afternoon or evening showers. Light winds. High 25C, Low 17C

New Plymouth

Fine apart from early morning cloud. Southerlies. High 23C, Low 14C

Napier

Cloudy. Chance morning shower. Light rain by evening. Southerlies. High 23C, Low 15C

Whanganui

Morning cloud then fine. Winds turning southerly in the morning. High 22C, Low 14C

Wellington

Cloudy periods. A strong southerly change in the morning is followed by a few showers, mainly about the south and east. High 16C, Low 12C

Nelson

Fine. Light winds and sea breezes. High 21C, Low 12C

Christchurch

A cloudy morning then becoming fine. Light winds. High 16C, Low 8C

Dunedin

A fine morning, then cloudy periods and chance shower. Southwest breezes turning northeast afternoon. High 18C, Low 11C