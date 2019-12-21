A van has smashed through a fence at a New Windsor property - for the third time in a year, leaving the owner frustrated and scared for his family's safety.

Emergency services were called to Dickey St, New Windsor at 7.32am after the van - a taxi - left the road and ploughed through a fence.

It struck the railing on a deck before it rolled and landed on its side, trapping the driver inside.

The driver was later helped out of the van and did not appear to be injured.

Advertisement

The van missed the house by mere inches.

Irsaan Khan lives at the house where the crash happened and spoke to the Herald afterwards.

"This is the third time this has happened," he said.

The van landed on its side after hitting the railing on the deck. Photo / Supplied

"The guy has come through the fence and is in my driveway.

"He may have fallen asleep or something, I don't know - he was trapped in there but he was conscious and they got him out."

Khan said he was frustrated and angry about the incident.

He had contacted Auckland Council with concerns but was dismissed.

"They said the road was safe, it wasn't dangerous enough," Khan said.

Advertisement

"To them it's not major.

"But if we were outside when this happened ... or sitting in the kitchen and he hit the house - it's scary.

"I just don't want this to happen."

The Herald is seeking comment from Auckland Council.

Onlookers watching shortly after the van broke through a New Windsor fence and narrowly avoided a house. Photo / Supplied

Khan hoped they would step up and do something to prevent his property being damaged again.

"The first time, we had a tree there, and the guy hit the tree and then the edge of the house," he said.

"The other time the guy broke through the fence.

"It's really dangerous, it's insane - how can they say it is still safe?"

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Khan said the driver was "fine" after the crash and the van was in the process of being towed from his yard.