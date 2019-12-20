The person who was killed in a two-car crash in Waimauku, West Auckland on Wednesday night has been named by police.

She was 17-year-old Isobel Toman, known to all as Izzie.

Police say the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

In a statement from police, the family said Izzie was the most beautiful, gentle, kind, funny, generous, talented, humble, ambitious young lady with a passion for dance and the performing arts.

"She had a brilliant future ahead of her which now sadly will not be realised.

"She lived life to the fullest and was absolutely loved by everyone who encountered her," they said.

The family said they were absolutely in awe of all the messages of love and support from Izzie's friends, peers, teachers and family.

"She touched so many people's hearts in her short life. We will miss her desperately, the night sky will shine a little brighter tonight."