A German multi-millionaire is looking for 10 "nice people" to live with him in his "beautiful farm" 90 minutes' drive north of New Plymouth.

Karl Reipen, who made his fortune selling iced coffee, has posted the ad twice in the holiday section of the NZ Herald in recent days, looking for people to join him in "paradise".

The 70-year-old says he has been working on the property for the last 10 years and now wants to find 10 people to share it with.

The ad was posted in the NZ Herald.

"Now where everything is finished I would like to share the 'paradise' with nice people, up to 10 (women and men). They could live in houses by two persons and share a beautiful winery for social meetings and dining," he wrote in the ad.

The farm sits on a 223-hectare property, and features horse stables, a winery and views of the Tasman Sea.

"Awakino Estate", as Reipen has named it, was last valued at $5.6 million.

The invite extends to all adults, men and women, up to 70 years of age. People are welcome to bring their own horses.

"You can enjoy walking, fishing, shopping, kayaking, bird watching, swimming or looking at the nice animals," he says. "If you are interested to live a life with a Group of Interesting people it can be a new life for You."

The property is located about 90 minutes north of New Plymouth and 90 minutes south of Hamilton.