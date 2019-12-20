Wellington City Council has reversed its policy about women breastfeeding in its pools, despite earlier concerns about a contamination risk.

It's an about-turn that has surprised mother Rebecca Robertson, who was told she wasn't allowed to breastfeed her 20-month-old in the Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre in Kilbirnie.

The council created a new policy for staff when asking a customer not to breastfeed in the water.

However, after Robertson aired her incident, it inspired a group of women to do their own research, which she believes was pivotal in the council reversing its policy.

"It's brilliant news, it took a long time coming though," Robertson said today. "I was really surprised, It was May since the original complaint, so they've taken their time but they've got there."

While the council allowed breastfeeding at a pool complex, breastfeeding in the water was banned due to national pool water quality standard requirements - and the heightened risk of vomiting resulting in pool closure.

"I know there is increased debate now on this subject in the industry but until any change in classification of baby vomit being separated from older people vomit is the standard, I would consider the above a reasonable step for us to take to minimise the likelihood of pool closure," the council's Community Pools manager said in an email.

However, since Robertson's complaint it prompted a review to ensure it was fair, reasonable and aligned with best practice.

Wellington City Council Community Pools Manager Amy Carter said council staff had spoken with other New Zealand councils about their breastfeeding in pools policies.

"There doesn't appear to be any consistency among councils about breastfeeding in pools. However, Auckland and Christchurch City Councils do allow mothers to breastfeed their babies in the pool, and our policy was out of step with this approach.

"We respect the mother's right to breastfeed her baby wherever she needs to. We want to ensure parents and caregivers have the best time possible when they visit our pools, and feel as relaxed as possible," she said.

The council would now work with other councils "to try and get some consistency across the country on breastfeeding and bottle feeding in public swimming pools".

Robertson said the backtracking had a lot to do with the work a group of women did behind the scenes.

"I think that's due to a lot of work being put on it by a lot of women. I know some of the women I have been in contact with that have actually looked up all the research and provided the council with that research, so I think it's probably a result of them having the research in front of them and all of the women making that happen."

She said giving women the freedom to breastfeed in pools or anywhere gave them the confidence to get out more and normalise the activity.

"It makes the community accessible for women with small children and I think isolation is a massive issue for a lot of mums.

"If we can normalise it and women can breastfeed anywhere they like, eventually I think it will create an environment where women feel they can go out and they're not limited in any way."

She now hoped the other councils around the country who still banned breastfeeding in pools would also review their policies.

"I heard that there may be some pools around New Zealand that have the old policy, so I'm hoping this sets a precedent and that we don't have this issue anymore in New Zealand."