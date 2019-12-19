A Dannevirke family's Christmas has been ruined after fire tore through their home.

The fire in the house, which is on Dannevirke's High St, started in a bedroom at the back of the house and spread into the roof.

The house, owned by the Hosanna Dannevirke Baptist Church, was the home of a mother and her two children.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Pastor Greg Motu said the mother was upset that her children's Christmas presents had been destroyed.

Dannevirke and Norsewood fire crews responded to the call about 6pm and traffic was reduced to one lane on the town's main thoroughfare while firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.