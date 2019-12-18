A man had died after becoming trapped in machinery at a food proccessing plant in South Taranaki.
A central fire communications spokesman confirmed they were called to ANZCO Foods London St, in Eltham, just after 6.30am.
WorkSafe confirmed the man had died.
READ MORE:
• One dead in Ōtāhuhu workplace accident
• Workplace death: Incident involving forklift results in tragedy
• Person dies in workplace incident in Tapui, near Oamaru
• Ōtāhuhu workplace death: Teen crushed by forklift identified
Advertisement