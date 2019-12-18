Auckland Transport (AT) has announced it has installed eight more red-light safety cameras at high-risk intersections in Auckland.

The transport agency said these cameras, which were partly funded by the Regional Fuel Tax, are an effective tool to reduce dangerous driving and help save lives.

Between 2014 and 2018, there were 83 fatalities or serious injuries due to red-light running in Auckland.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the rise of deaths and serious injuries on Auckland roads is unacceptable, with the total 75 per cent higher from 2014–2017 and several times higher than the rate in other New Zealand cities.

(Scroll down to see locations)

"We need to enforce road safety, and last year when we increased enforcement on red-light running through safety cameras, we made real progress," he said.

"Red light cameras and stringent enforcement against running red lights protect people and saves lives."

"We are trying to stop people behaving dangerously, not to raise revenue, and that's why we're advertising where the red-light cameras are."

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the rise of deaths and serious injuries on Auckland roads is unacceptable. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Executive General Manager of Service Delivery, Andrew Allen said red-light cameras help to make Auckland's roads safer.

"Some drivers think red lights don't matter and treat them like a challenge. That's blatantly wrong and puts drivers, passengers, pedestrians and people on bikes at risk of being seriously injured or killed," he explained.

"Auckland Transport is committed to making our roads safer for all of us and we are working with the police to do this."

Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata District Commander, said New Zealand Police officers work hard every day to keep people safe on the road, and these cameras will support that work.

"While these cameras are a great step to ensuring people are complying with basic road rules, I want to remind people that road safety is up to everybody, it's not all about enforcement," the commander said.

"It's about making the choice as a responsible driver or rider to put safety first. That means stopping for red lights, it means putting on your seatbelt, never driving impaired, and always keeping to the speed limit and driving to the conditions."

AT owns, installs, and maintains the red-light safety cameras. Police work in partnership with AT and have responsibility for enforcement.

Money from infringements goes to the Government's consolidated fund.

Location of the new cameras:

• Te Irirangi Drive and Accent Drive (Southbound)

• Te Irirangi Drive/Smales Rd

• Ti Rakau Drive/Botany Rd

• East Tamaki Rd/Huia Rd

• Hobson and Cook Sts

• Symonds Street/Newton Rd

• East Coast Rd and Sunrise Ave

• Great North Rd, Blockhouse Bay Rd

Location of others:

• Albany Highway/Oteha Valley Rd

• Blockhouse Bay Rd/New North Rd

• Esmonde Rd/Fred Thomas Drive

• Great North Rd/Karangahape Rd

• Great North Rd and Rata St

• Great South Rd and Reagan Rd

• Great South Rd and Cavendish Drive – two cameras

• Lincoln Rd/Swanson Rd

• Lincoln Rd/Te Pai Place

• Te Irirangi Drive and Accent Drive - two cameras