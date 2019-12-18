In the final podcast of 2019 we indulge ourselves in Christmases past.

But first a little compulsory commentary, followed by a post-British election discussion with Christian Smith.

Some feedback from you with Mrs Producer.

Due to numerous requests, we reprise some LEIGHTON SMITH SHOW traditions.

The best of THE LEIGHTON SMITH PODCAST will feature during the summer period, where we will be replaying some of the best interviews of the year. The usual email advice will sent. If you are not on the email list, simply fill out the form available on the NewstalkZB/podcast site.

Thank you for listening to us this year. Merry Christmas and compliments of the season.

