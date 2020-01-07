When it comes to outdoor adventures, New Zealand can't be beaten. From some of the most beautiful hiking in the world, to great action sports like skiing or surfing or even quirkier activities like zorbing, there is something for everyone.

Even a giant outdoor natural slide - the ultimate play area for the true adrenaline junkie.

Visitors to the Rere rockslide in Gisborne are in for a boost of adrenaline and social media is only helping boost its popularity, with people sharing their photos and videos of the action-packed descent.

The 60m rock formation is about a 40-minute drive from Gisborne. The smooth slide is formed by a consistent flow of water.

"This place is home for us so we love coming here every summer. The kids have such a good time," a TripAdvisor user said about the rockslide. "Take the bbq and picnic and make a full day of it. You will not be disappointed."

The user adds that the slide is best "after a bit of rain as the water is rushing a little faster".

If you're heading to Gisborne this summer, put Rere Falls on your GPS, pack your boogie board, air mattress or whatever other piece of equipment takes your fancy, and prepare for to experience this thrilling natural wonder.