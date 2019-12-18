COMMENT

It's fortunate the new CEO of our national museum, Courtney Johnston, will not have to concern herself with international art because, since earlier this year, the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa now has only a local art focus: the art of Aotearoa New Zealand and our Pacific neighbours.

Johnston is the second woman to be the museum's CEO and the first museum professional after two general managers with no museum experience: a former TV executive, Rick Ellis, and Geraint Martin, from the health sector. So the complexion of "our place" has instantly changed.

Last year, media picked up on the brouhaha Martin created with the proposed restructure of the museum's natural history section but was silent on another of his last acts before his departure was announced, the quiet axing of the position of Curator of Historical International Art and thereby its incumbent, Dr Mark Stocker, arguably the country's most senior museum-based art historian. Only appointed in 2014, Stocker was the co-curator of the Museum's very popular European Splendour 1500-1800 collection display and editor of New Zealand Art at Te Papa , a massive new book.

Johnston has already stated that there are no plans for further restructures - although this is exactly what Martin had promised. No wonder October's staff survey showed an improvement in morale - Martin was leaving.

Our national museum has a top-heavy non-specialist managerial and administrative staff, a bureaucracy that has a reputation for making decisions at a glacial pace, placing punctilious political correctness ahead of outcomes. But you would think they should be good at writing policy and strategy documents; the museum has these aplenty.

However, the museum's "Strategic Priorities 2017-21", a guiding document one would have thought gives no clue as to the future of historical international art or its curator.

To my knowledge, the disestablishment of Stocker's position was neither internally canvassed nor publicly announced.

Visitors to the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa enjoy a 2006 exhibition of works by the great British landscape artist John Constable. File photo / supplied

When I questioned it, the then chair Evan Williams explained the museum was "unable to actively develop [this] aspect of the collection to an appropriate standard through acquisitions" and the area was a "low priority" in the museum's "Art Collection Strategy 2018-2023". I checked this one out too and there's no reference to the matter nor to placing "greater emphasis on art from New Zealand and the Pacific region".

While the nation's collection of historical international painting pre-1900 is not as strong as in Auckland it has some masterpieces, including John Webber's portrait of James Cook and John Copley's portrait of Mrs Humphrey Devereux, one his finest American portraits outside the USA, a gift to the former National Art Gallery, as were the majority of works in the historical international collection.

The museum's book Icons Nga Taonga states the 11,000 "international prints are particular strength of Te Papa's art collection". The first gift to the former Colonial Museum in 1869, from Bishop Monrad, consisted of 600 European old master prints including Dürer, Rembrandt and Van Dyck. Other major gifts of followed; Sir John Ilott's, included prints by Rembrandt and Whistler and Archdeacon Smythe gave 350 British watercolours from the 18th to the 20th Century.

The existing collection of historical international art, mostly European art pre-1900, now has no curator to champion it, to be responsible for its display and research or even to assess offers of gifts or bequests, should any potential Maecenas appear, which, with no responsible curator, is now hardly likely.

Finally, without no specialist curator to network internationally, there is little possibility of the museum attracting anything like the country's greatest exhibition of earlier European art, Rembrandt to Renoir, which received over 210,000 visits in Auckland in 1993.

Christopher Johnstone. Photo / supplied

Given the outstanding collection of European prints, there should at least be a Print Room where a works on paper curator could provide public access and mount displays. Among the treasures housed there would be Edward Burne-Jones' 1871 Sketchbook - the subject of a feature article by Stocker in Britain's highly esteemed Burlington Magazine next year - and, importantly, a gift from Mary Chamot, the Tate Gallery's first woman curator, who donated her Goncharova paintings and other important works of international art to our national collection in 1983.

Chamot was a pioneer and trailblazer, in her profession and for her gender, thus opening the way for appointments such as Johnston's. So how will the decision to mothball historical international art, on which much New Zealand art is predicated, resonate with the museum's new CEO, an art specialist?

It's too late to reinstate Stocker but perhaps not too late to review a decision by her predecessor? A tweak, perhaps, rather than a restructure?

• Christopher Johnstone was director of the Auckland Art Gallery 1988-1995 and the author of the best-selling Landscape Paintings of New Zealand (A journey North to South).