Motorists at the scene of a truck crash near Te Awamutu pulled the injured driver from his cab through the windscreen after it had popped out.

The driver was taken to Waikato Hospital with moderate injuries, police said.

Acting Sergeant, Road Policing Unit, Gary Anderson, said the driver was travelling west on Cambridge Rd when the truck crashed. It was a single-vehicle incident.

The road would be closed for some time to allow for the truck to be removed.

Diversions were in place.