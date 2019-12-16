Three young people have been charged in relation to the alleged murder of a 90-year-old woman in Levin in early November.

The woman was assaulted in her home on Bath St on November 2 and later died.

One young person has now been charged with murder and two others have been charged with being party to murder, police said today.

All three are due to appear today in the Palmerston North Youth Court.

Support for the victim's family would continue, area investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan said.

"We will also continue to work together with our community so everyone can feel safe and be safe as they go about their daily lives.

"We would like to acknowledge the way people have rallied around each other to provide support and comfort at this difficult time."