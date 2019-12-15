Waitemata police have appealed to the public to help catch armed offenders who robbed a North Shore gas station before speeding away in a stolen car.

Around 12.30am on Friday December 13, the armed men entered the Gull Service Station on Greville Rd.

Police are appealing for information about the armed men who robbed a North Shore gas station on December 13. Photo / Police

They stole a "large amount" of cigarettes before leaving the station in a stolen silver

Nissan Tiida.

Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned on Tomlinson St, Manurewa.

No injuries were reported.

People who recognise the two men, or have information that could lead to their arrest, are urged to contact the Waitemata East CIB on 105 or email Callum.McNeill@Police.govt.nz quoting file number 191213/8344.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0508 555

111.