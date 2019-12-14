Police last night indicated they intend to return to White Island today for a land search for the remaining two unaccounted for bodies, after they did not touch the crater's surface yesterday.

An assessment of the conditions this morning by police rescuers will still need to be made, and final approval to return to White Island granted by the police high commissioner.

Yesterday, a Police National Dive Squad of nine members searched the waters around White Island for a body seen in the water following Monday's volcanic eruption.

However, "unique and challenging" weather conditions hindered the water search and no additional bodies on the six recovered on Friday was made.

The Police National Dive Squad Divers in the water around Whakaari / White Island on Friday.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said conditions in the water around White Island yesterday were "not optimal" with between zero and two metres visibility.

"The water around the island is contaminated, requiring the divers to take extra precautions to ensure their safety, including using specialist protective equipment," Tims said.

"Divers have reported seeing a number of dead fish and eels washed ashore and floating in the water.

"Each time they surface, the divers are decontaminated using fresh water."

Yesterday's water search started at 7am, and was bolstered by the navy dive squad in the afternoon, but did not extend to a further land search of the island itself.

Planning was however undertaken to conduct further land-based searches of the island for the two remaining bodies.

New Zealand Defence Force and Police staff have successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari / White Island.

Yesterday afternoon, police officially released the name of the first victim from last week's disaster as 21-year-old Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt.

Vet nursing student Krystal Browitt turned 21 on November 29, less than a week before her family boarded the Ovation of the Seas cruise - aboard which she was celebrating her birthday.

GNS Science senior volcanologist Graham Leonard said as of 11am Saturday, there was a 35 to 50 per cent chance of another eruption in the next 24 hours.

"Over Friday night into Saturday there was a rapid large drop in tremor at the volcano," Leonard said.

"But no matter what the system remains highly volatile and all of our monitoring parameters point to shallow magma in the system."

Divers in the water around Whakaari / White Island today continue to face unique and challenging conditions.

As of 4pm yesterday, 17 injured patients, 11 of them critically, in the White Island eruption were spread across Middlemore, Waikato, Hutt Valley and Christchurch hospitals.

1 NEWS reported yesterday that patients in Middlemore Hospital will remain there for months.

A burns surgeon from Australia arrived at Middlemore Friday night, and went straight into theatre yesterday morning.

Middlemore's Dr Peter Watson praised the help and support from across New Zealand and around the world.

"There are incredible responses, amazing people and I just really want to say thank you to all those people," Watson told 1 NEWS.

"It's been a really long week. We're making sure to get people home and rested because the work won't stop today, tomorrow or this week.

"It's really important that everybody looks after themselves."

Family walk from wharf back to Mataatua Marae in Whakatane as the bodies of six people are recovered from White Island. Photo / Rotorua Daily Post

The shipment is part of the 120sq m of skin, 60 donors' worth, needed to help treat White Island eruption victims' terrible burn injuries.

Police also announced yesterday that the bodies recovered off White Island have been taken to Auckland for the post mortem and disaster victim identification process.

Police DVI experts, forensic pathologists, ESR, odontologists and the Coroner's office, will now undertake the process of identifying victims and releasing bodies to families.

"This is a long and complex process and we are working as quickly as possible to return loved ones to their families," Deputy Commissioner Tims said.