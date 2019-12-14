Louise Upton and Tauranga philanthropist Chloe Wright have joined forces to lobby for quality 48 hours postnatal care for all new mums

The two women talk intently.

There is as much laughter as there is knitted brows. But the topic they're discussing is both full of joy, and serious concern.

Chloe Wright, founder of Mothers Matter and founder and director of Bethlehem Birthing Centre, and Louise Upston MP are leading the charge in New Zealand for better maternity and postnatal care for women.

While they are often surrounded by the joy of new life, equally, they are fearful at the lack of support mothers are getting and the consequences for future generations.

In fact, they are both campaigning for one much simpler thing to start with — that women know they are entitled to quality 48 hours postnatal care — and that they use their voices to demand it.

"I am distressed to find how many mothers are left in the dark regarding their legal right to care," says Chloe. "But mothers are often unaware that they are entitled to 48 hours' postnatal care, feel too vulnerable to ask for it, and are too often feeling pressured to leave hospital before they are ready.

"If change is to happen, mothers need to use their voices to demand their rights for better maternity and postnatal care in New Zealand. We are encouraging women to be bold and speak up. If not for themselves, then for the mothers who follow."

Chloe and Louise's common goal is driven by their own personal journeys.

With a background in medical anthropology, Chloe is constantly fascinated by different cultures and the way they bring up their young.

"We can learn so much from other cultures and how, after birthing, mothers are given space and time with their babies to bond, establish breastfeeding and recover. The mother is nurtured and cared for in a way that, in Western culture, we do not.

Photo / Tracy Stamatakos

"Birthing is a traumatic experience for the body. We just expect, and even celebrate, mothers just getting on with things afterwards, juggling multiple responsibilities, without even so much as honouring the hour after birth known as the 'golden hour', or the 48 hours afterwards known as the 'window of opportunity'.

"If these moments are shut down, the outcomes can be devastating and long-term on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of both mother and child."

Chloe should know. She is a mother of five grown-up children and now has six years of working intensely with midwives and in maternity care. Chloe says she set up Bethlehem Birthing Centre in November 2014, followed by centres in Palmerston North, Lower Hutt and Māngere over the next six years to achieve several things, but her main focus was to create a shift in attitude towards how we care for mothers before, during and after giving birth.

"Birthing Centre was set up to offer choice and a nurturing environment to maximise outcomes for mothers and babies. We want to show how we can deliver excellent and meaningful maternity and postnatal care to mothers in New Zealand, which we believe is going to lead to a societal shift that puts mothers back at the centre of care. If we care for mothers, we care for children and whānau."

Louise Upston's own birthing experience reinforces the need to achieve Chloe's goals.

"When I had my first baby, I was a solo mum and was in hospital on my own. My mother had passed away and my sisters didn't live close by. I was scared and I didn't want to go home; in fact, I was dreading it.

"Somehow I found the strength to say 'no' to being discharged early. I stayed five days," explains Louise. "My situation was difficult and at times, I felt overwhelmingly alone and confused. I don't want other new mums to have experiences like that."

When Louise found out she was pregnant it was a shock. She had been on medication for some health issues and doctors told her that the medication she had been taking would leave her baby with medical issues if she was carrying a boy.

The 17-week scan confirmed the so-called 'worst': chromosome issues were found when the test showed she was indeed having a boy. Louise took the courageous step of rejecting the medical advice of termination and continuing with the pregnancy.

"I listened to my baby and thought, 'we can do it'," says Louise.

"I had wanted to be an MP since primary school, but so many people told me having this baby would ruin my chances of that ever happening.

"Well, that baby is now a tall, strapping, healthy young man and I'm National's MP for Taupō."

With her touching backstory and in her current capacity at National Party spokesperson for Social Development, Louise is focused on developing policy that addresses better maternity and postnatal care for mothers.

"There are simply no excuses for not providing mothers with quality care and support postnatally, for as long as they need it. These actions will pay dividends into the future on so many levels, not just for mums, but for dads and babies too."

One of the many areas Louise is working on is her petition for public support to extend the current 48 hours postnatal care to which mothers are already entitled, to a three-day-stay

Speaking out for mums

Louise also has a private member's bill in the ballot to the same effect.

The bill also addresses the need for a ringfenced fund for maternity and postnatal care for women so they can choose where they receive their care and can access more than three days if they need it. National has already adopted this as policy.

"Some mothers will need more or less time, so the funding is ringfenced — mums who only need to stay one or two days will have their time go back into the 'pot' for it to be used by mothers who need longer than three days, like I did.

"This will give mums the time and reassurance they need to recuperate and thrive in the first days of life with their new baby. Extra Plunket visits are also part of the policy proposal put forward by National so that support continues when mothers go home."

At Bethlehem Birthing Centre, having given birth to baby boy Oscar two days ago, was Dayna O'Connor. Cradling her precious new arrival, weighing 3940g (8lbs 11oz), Chloe and Louise look on adoringly.

Photo / Tracy Stamatakos

As a first-time mother, Dayna knew about her right to 48 hours of postnatal care and was keen to take full advantage of it.

"Oscar has been feeding well, but it's hard. The support here at the centre in terms of breastfeeding is just what new mums need. Here, you are one click away from help and advice day or night and it's just great," says Dayna. "Especially when it's your first time, I think mums often want to be near help and support for longer to learn and to get used to this new little person and being able to look after them.



Dayna fully supports Louise Upston's three-day-stay petition and the proposed National Party policy to ringfence maternity and postnatal funding. She also believes the proposed changes to paid parental leave, which will allow fathers to take their leave concurrently with mothers, is a good move.

At the Birthing Centres, fathers are encouraged to stay with the mother and play an active role in caring for the baby and supporting the mothers throughout.

"It's so important that fathers are allowed to stay and form those bonds with their new baby," says Chloe. The conversation that has started as part of the Mothers Matter campaign is healthy and critical if we are to move forward and really start to treat mothers with the care and respect they deserve, says Chloe.

"We only have to look at the statistics that show our maternal suicide rates in New Zealand are seven times higher per capita than the UK.

"There's nothing more important in life than the role of the mother. We need to honour that. The stories we are told on the Mothers Matter Facebook page about how mothers are neglected by the current system are disturbing. These things have to be exposed; we

have to start demanding better."

Bethlehem Birthing Centre and the Bay of Plenty District Health Board have a good relationship and are working together to provide the Birthing Centre option to mothers for birthing and postnatal stays.

Equally the Palmerston North Birthing Centre enjoys a similarly growing relationship with the local DHB. However, in Lower Hutt and Māngere, where the well-publicised pressures on the local respective hospitals of Hutt Valley and Middlemore are at breaking point, the DHBs refuse to engage and support the centres.

"This is a matter of equity in maternity services. These communities need these primary centres. Supporting them would instantly ease pressure on the hospitals and provide mothers with the space and time they need to recover, but also improve working conditions for midwives," says Chloe.



At the time of going to print, MidCentral DHB and Wright Family Foundation entered into an agreement that will see the DHB managing the Te Papaioea Birthing Centre in Palmerston North.

The agreement is the first of its kind in New Zealand and recognises what research has confirmed for many years: the importance of care in the first thousand days of life.

Vital in this approach is putting mothers at the centre to achieve best outcomes for mother, baby, and whanau.

The agreement offers more opportunities for birthing, increased postnatal care and other pregnancy-related care, including clinics, lactation consultancy and community midwifery services, in a primary setting.

Mothers Matters hopes other DHBs will recognise this new approach as the way forward.

• Join the conversation at facebook.com/mothersmatternz