Police Commissioner Mike Bush says divers know one body is in the waters near White Island.

In a statement, Bush said the recovery process was not over with two missing bodies yet to be recovered.

While they know one body is in the water, rescue and recovery teams are working hard to locate the second missing person.

"Today New Zealand Defence Force and Police staff have successfully recovered six bodies from Whakaari / White Island," the statement read.



"Unfortunately the recovery option is not over as two people remain unaccounted for. We know at least one body is in the water and divers on the Police launch Deodar are currently attempting to recover this body.

Two Navy RHIBs (rigid-hull inflatable boats) deploying in the search area. Photo / NZDF

NZDF personnel on Whakaari/White Island. Photo / NZDF

"We are making every effort to locate and recover the two remaining deceased.



"This has been a harrowing event for the Whakatane community and those family and friends directly impacted by the eruption of Whakaari / White Island on Monday.



"The operation today went to plan and we would like to recognise our partners at NZDF who have provided the specialist skills and resources to help us deliver this part of the operation.

"The operation was not without risk but thanks to sound planning and the skills of the specialist team involved we have recovered the six bodies," it added.



"The environment the recovery team faced today was highly unpredictable and challenging. They showed absolute courage and commitment to ensure we can offer some closure to the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones.

Two Navy RHIBs (rigid-hull inflatable boats) deploying in the search area. Photo courtesy of NZDF

Photo / NZDF

"Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and we thank Iwi and the local community for their support of the victims of this tragedy."