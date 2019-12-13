It was a unique and adrenaline-fueled celebration for Taupō school leavers yesterday. A group of Taupo-nui-a-Tia High School students celebrated their freedom by bungy jumping into the Waikato River.

It was also a special day for AJ Hackett Bungy, launching their latest bungy site with the Jumpstart Programme. The special offer gives school leavers free bungy jumps, symbolic of them leaping into the next chapters of their lives.

Co-founder of AJ Hackett Bungy, Henry van Asch, was on hand for the pōwhiri and formal launch, followed by jumping off a bridge.

"We're delighted to join the Taupō community and want to make a contribution from day one," said van Asch.

"Sharing bungy with a new generation of young people is extremely rewarding and we believe offers them an experience like no other. Being able to stand on the edge of a bridge and make that leap of faith with a bungy jump allows you the confidence to take on all of life's challenges. Plus, it's a great way to celebrate the end of many hours in a school classroom."

Founded in 1988, these days AJ Hackett Bungy in New Zealand pushes more than 150,000 people off bridges and other platforms.