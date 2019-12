A person has been critically injured after a serious e-scooter crash in East Auckland.

A St John spokeswoman said three ambulances were sent to the crash site in Stonefields just before 8pm.

One person has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition, she said.

Police responded to a report that a person had been seriously injured after coming off a privately owned e-scooter around 7.50pm, a spokesperson said.