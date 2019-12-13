From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Focus Live: Police Commissioner Mike Bush provides an update after the successful recovery of six bodies from White Island and announces plans to return this afternoon13 Dec, 2019 2:46pm Quick Read
Heroic response, hospital's clinical lead for burns called in from maternity leave13 Dec, 2019 3:25pm 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
Herald recommends
More from New Zealand
- 2 minutes to read
Divers know at least one of the missing bodies is in waters near White Island.
- 2 minutes to read
Non-suspicious death devastates family.
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz.