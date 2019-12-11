Two more people have died in hospital from injuries suffered in the White Island volcano blast, bringing the total number of dead to eight.

A further nine are still missing, presumed dead, with eight of those thought to be still on the island.

One of those who died was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and the other at Waikato Hospital, police said.



Police didn't name the victims.

But friends of Australian 33-year-old Jason Griffiths last night released a statement, saying the Coffs Harbour resident had died.

He was travelling with Karla Mathews, 32 and her partner Richard Elzer, who are still missing on White Island and presumed dead.

Friends of Jason Griffiths from Coffs Harbour recently confirmed he died in hospital from injuries suffered in the White Island volcano blast. Photo / Supplied

The two new fatalities come on top of six earlier confirmed deaths from the fatal blast.

These included Gavin Dallow and his stepdaughter Zoe Hosking, Whakatāne local and tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, an unnamed Malaysian tourist, and Brisbane mother Julie Richards, 47, and her 20-year-old daughter Jessica.