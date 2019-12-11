Within the next 24 hours, scientists have given a 50-50 probability of another smaller or similar-sized eruption at White Island, or no blow at all.

How do they come to those odds?

"After there's been an earthquake, there is a very well-defined physical law of aftershock decay that you can use to make probability calculations," GNS Science volcanologist Brad Scott said.

"In a volcano situation, that doesn't exist."

After an eruption like Monday's, GNS scientists look at questions such as the possibility of further eruptions in the week, month or year to come, and which specific areas are most vulnerable.

They drew on a methodology called expert elicitation: essentially the consensus of opinions given in response to carefully-designed questions.

Scott said those opinions were formed not only by scientific expertise, but what the latest monitoring data showed.

"What results from that is an indication of risk to life at returning to the volcano," he said.

"Firstly, we do a calculation around the potential safety of our staff and that informs our decision over whether they should or shouldn't be in the field.

"Then we look at different scenarios. In the simplest sense, you can take small, medium and large eruptions, and the team is asked what do we consider is the likeliest event.

"The probability should all point to one of those. At the moment, we're basically putting all of the eggs in the same cart, and saying there's a 50-50 chance of a similar sized or smaller eruption, or nothing.

"But there's an enormous amount of uncertainty around the process."

Volcanic activity on the island increased today, in what could be a blow for authorities' attempts to retrieve the eight bodies still left there after Monday's eruption.

GeoNet said that "volcanic tremor has significantly increased overnight indicating that volcanic gas pressures remain high".

Police said this morning that serious hazards remained for those involved in the retrieval operation.

A drone had been sent over White Island to test for toxic gas this morning, and police would be speaking with GNS scientists later today before deciding whether it was safe to return.

There was also an "extremely low" likelihood of any potential ash affecting the mainland, but people may smell gas, depending on the prevailing wind direction.