Volcanic activity on White Island has increased today, in what could be a blow for authorities' attempts to retrieve the eight bodies still on the island.

GeoNet said that "volcanic tremor has significantly increased overnight indicating that volcanic gas pressures remain high".

Police said this morning that serious hazards remained for those involved in the retrieval operation.

A drone had been sent over White Island to test for toxic gas this morning, and police would be speaking with GNS scientists later today before deciding whether it was safe to return to the island.

The mayor of Whakatāne says local families are "desperate" to bring home those still on White Island.

Speaking at the cordon near Whakatāne wharf this morning, Judy Turner said police were poised to start the recovery mission.

"That's just a matter of timing but I'm very comfortable they'll be able to do that," she told Newstalk ZB.

"From what I understand, they're taking a team of experts out to do this work. [The families are] just desperate to get their loved ones back, it's horrendous."

Of the 47 people who were on the island at the time of the eruption, 39 have been brought off the island. Six of those have been confirmed dead.

A further eight people are still missing on the island and are presumed dead.

For all involved, Turner said getting those still on the island back to the mainland was the last hurdle.

She believed local iwi leaders would head out to White Island with the recovery team to do a karakia and make sure the process was done respectfully.

Among the survivors, 30 were still in hospital as of last night - 24 in regional burns units, while the other six would be transferred as soon as possible. Three had been discharged.

Whakaari / White Island shortly after it erupted on Monday, sending plumes of gas and ash into the air. Photo / White Island Flights

Police deputy commissioner John Tims said identification was a complex process.

Six of the 47 people on the island were confirmed dead and 30 injured after Monday's eruption sent an ash plume 4000m into the air, visible from as far away as 50km.

Eight others remain on the island and are presumed dead but a recovery operation will not begin until it is deemed safe for teams to go there.

"We understand people's desire to recover their loved ones and we are working around the clock to get on to the island so we can recover them as soon as possible," said Tims. "Based on the effects of the eruption on the bodies, this recovery will need to be handled with expert skill and care."

The majority of those on the island were from the Ovation of the Seas and came from Australia, China, Germany, Malaysia, Britain and the US. Five were from New Zealand.

Most have serious burn injuries.

Ministry of Health spokesman Pete Watson said 27 of the injured people taken off the island had burns to more than 30 per cent of their body and many had inhalation burns requiring airways support.

He said most were in four regional burns units around the country and the rest would be transferred to burns units as soon as possible.

Middlemore Hospital's burns unit has received the equivalent of a year's worth of work in one day since the eruption.

All burns units are now at capacity and some patients well enough to travel will likely be transferred to Australian hospitals where they can be closer to family.

Watson reiterated the seriousness of the injuries and the number injured. "It is possible that not all of the patients will survive. But at this stage everybody is receiving the care that they require," he said.

Experts say many of the victims might have been knocked out almost instantly by toxic gas.

Tims said an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries was under way on behalf of the Coroner and in parallel with a WorkSafe investigation.