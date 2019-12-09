A rescue operation is under way after an eruption on Whakaari/White Island.

St John told Newstalk ZB they have reports of up to 20 people injured after the island in Bay of Plenty erupted, sending massive plumes of steam and debris into the air.

St John cannot confirm the nature or extent of the injuries. Rescue helicopters are on the way.

Some of the people on the island reportedly have critical injuries.

Advertisement

The TECT Rescue Helicopter is currently on its way to White Island. Two Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopters are also said to be on their way to White Island.

Other rescue helicopters have not been dispatched at this stage.

The eruption as seen from a GeoNet camera on the island.

A Tourism Bay of Plenty spokeswoman said Volcanic Helicopters and a boat have still not been accounted for.

Aerius Helicopters and Kahu Helicopters have confirmed they were not on the island and are on standby in anticipation of an evacuation.

She said they were waiting for confirmation of the number of people on the island.

White Island Tours boats were reportedly near the island.

Aerius Helicopters owner Graeme McKenzie said his business was currently not responding to the incident but was on standby. It operates tours to White Island.

The Rescue Coordination Centre said it is now a police matter.

Advertisement

A police spokesperson told SunLive that officers are responding to the incident.

"We don't have any further information at this stage."

Duty Volcanologist Geoff Kilgour told SunLive the aviation code has also been raised to orange.

GNS volcanologist Steven Sherburn confirmed an eruption began at about 2.15pm.

Sherburn said they were currently investigating the eruption.

The Volcanic Alert Level remained at level 4 (danger on volcanic cone and all island, possibility of very large eruption).

Diveworks owner/skipper Phil van Dusschoten, who is at the Whakatane Harbour watching the drama unfold, said he was on the island when it erupted several years ago. He said at that time the eruption was more ash that caused the nuisance but lately the eruptions have been more steam and gas-related.

He said from what he could see from the harbour, the eruption looked to be ommitting steam and gas.

Eruption on White Island today. Photo / Supplied

Whakaari/White Island is situated 48km from the east coast of the Bay of Plenty.

Whakaari/White Island is erupting. More information soon. pic.twitter.com/B5m4BSa4bt — GeoNet (@geonet) December 9, 2019

Ash particles are similar enough in size to rain that we can see the White Island eruption on our radar. ^AJ pic.twitter.com/1IkGMLzQm7 — MetService (@MetService) December 9, 2019

More to come.