Police are still searching for a fleeing driver in Hamurana.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Wrigley Rd in Fordlands about 9.40am, said a police spokeswoman.

She said the car failed to stop and police followed it with lights and sirens to the Hamurana area before losing sight out of it.

A number of cordons had been put in place as area inquiries were ongoing to find the occupants, she said. A police helicopter was also helping with the operation.

A Rotorua Daily Post reporter said a police car was stationed at the intersection of Te Waerenga and Hoko Rds. Access to Hoko Rd was currently prohibited, she said. A police officer with a gun is also turning vehicles away at the intersection of Unsworth and Hamurana Rds.

Police preparing to lay spikes on Clayton Rd. Photo / Supplied

Clayton Rd resident Shannon Kihi said she saw a fleeing car dodge police spikes outside her property.



She said it looked like a police officer was preparing to lay spikes when the car flew up onto the footpath at speed, partially striking a rubbish bin and narrowly missing a powerpole.

As she ran down the driveway, her elderly neighbour and grandchild were standing on the footpath in shock as the car had come close to hitting them, she said.

"It just makes you so angry ... they are lucky there weren't more children on the footpath."

A staff member from the Hamurana Store said a car sped past her store and was followed by eight police cars.

She said it was going "very fast" and it was "very scary".

Another local resident said she was driving home from an appointment when she saw a car going "flat out" down the Hamurana straights with a tail of police cars behind it.

A resident on Te Waerenga Rd said he saw a handful of police cars zoom down Hamurana Rd then about 10 minutes later, one went up past his house on Te Waerenga Rd.

More to come.