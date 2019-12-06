A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train in South Auckland shortly after midnight.

Police say the crash on Hospital Rd in Mangere was reported at 12.30am today.

"The victim was transported to Middlemore Hospital where they later died," police say.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

In a separate incident, two people died after a car and train collided near Morrinsville at 4.10am today.

A police spokesperson said the two people died at the scene, which was at the intersection of Piako Rd and State Highway 26.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.