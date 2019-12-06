An Australian man has died after falling on the Routeburn Track this afternoon.

Police said the 70-year-old man fell between Lake McKenzie Hut and Routeburn Falls Hut. He was on a guided walking tour.

Emergency services were called at 12.45pm. The man was seriously injured and a helicopter was sent.

The man's body could not be immediately recovered because of low cloud and high winds, but emergency services reached him by around 7.30pm.

Police, Search and Rescue and volunteers from Queenstown helped with the rescue.

The 32km Routeburn Track, one of New Zealand's Great Walks, runs between Lake Wakatipu and Te Anau.