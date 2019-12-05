Thirteen people have been arrested following an alleged "serious assault" in Waimarama.

About 5.54pm on Monday, a man was allegedly assaulted at his residence by a group of people.

A police spokesperson said all those arrested are "believed to be Mongrel Mob Redcoats members or associates".

Two people have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, while the remainder have been charged with participating in an organised crime group, police said, while "further arrests and charges are likely".

All are due to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday 6 and Monday 9 December.

The victim has now been released from hospital.