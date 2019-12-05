A person is in a serious condition after a crash between a motorcycle and a truck in Hawke's Bay early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the serious crash on State Highway 5 Te Pōhue, near the intersection with Rukumoana Rd, on the Napier-Taupo road.

A police spokeswoman said authorities were called to the scene about 6am.

"Initial indications are that there are serious injuries," she said.

SH5 TE POHUE, HAWKE'S BAY - SERIOUS CRASH - 6:45AM

Due to a serious crash, SH5 is CLOSED near the intersection with Rukumoana Road. Please follow directions of emergency services on-site. Please plan ahead or delay your journey, if possible. pic.twitter.com/QQqnbONycq — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) December 5, 2019

Motorists due to travel here are being told to avoid the area completely and delay travel as the road has been closed.

"There are currently no diversions available."

The NZ Transport Agency is telling drivers to follow directions of emergency services at the scene.

"Please plan ahead or delay your journey if possible."

