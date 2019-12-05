The Palmerston North Fire Brigade is asking the public to come forward with any information that could lead them to the thieves who took some of their equipment.

A crew was attending a fire alarm call at Warehouse Stationary in Palmerston North just after midday today when "opportunistic" thieves saw the chance to take some of their equipment.

"The crew were getting the equipment out of the lockers in the rear of the appliance when a vehicle pulled up," Mitchell Brown, Area Commander for the Manawatu, told the Herald.

While the fire crew was getting their equipment, an occupant got out of the car and took a "home fire safety visit kit", a valuable toolbox that includes, among other things, smoke alarms and a battery drill.

The brigade uses those tool kits to do house visits and check smoke alarms for the safety of the public.

They then drove off.

"Fortunately it was witnessed by a neighbouring business worker who came over and alerted the crew," the area commander said.

Police have been informed and are investigating. Meanwhile, the brigade also posted on Facebook, asking anyone with information to contact them or the police.

"We attended a sprinkler call at Warehouse Stationery at midday today. While we were busy some people in a silver Mazda Familia decided to steal some of our equipment. If you saw something or have any information contact the page or the police," they posted to Facebook.

Social media users were outraged that anyone would steal from the fire brigade.

"My god that is the lowest form of life, you guys do a wonderful service. I hope they have a car fire and you are too busy to go out," one person commented.

"How low can some people get. Hope you can recover what's lost," another person said.