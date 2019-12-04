A man has been injured in a shooting in South Auckland overnight.

Police and emergency services were called to a property on Calthorp Close and a nearby park after reports of gunshots being heard in the area about 9.40pm.

A police officer at the scene said they had received reports of "multiple gunshots''.

It is understood the man was shot at a house on Calthorp Close before he was taken to Māngere Centre Park - about a minute's drive from the street.

Police said late last night that the offender involved was still outstanding and that the victim underwent emergency surgery at Middlemore Hospital.

A videographer at the scene told the Herald that the house was under armed guard late last night.