"If I did it, anyone can."

Kiwi actress Madeleine Adams is living out her dream.

Cast in the remake of slasher film Black Christmas alongside Imogen Poots and Cary Elwes, Madeleine has been pursuing an acting career ever since finishing school.

Head girl of Paraparaumu College in 2016, Madeleine moved to Auckland and has been "seriously pursuing" acting since then.

"Over the last three years there has been a bit of yo-yoing between Auckland and Wellington, just doing whatever I can to put myself in the best position.

"It's full of ups and downs, which going into this industry I was aware of, but it wasn't until I actually got into it that I realised what that looks like."

Madeleine Adams.

Her first role after moving to Auckland was in Sunday drama In A Flash, which was about the Mangatepopo Canyon disaster in 2008, followed by TVNZ web series Alibi, "a cool quirky concept piece", a murder mystery where you can watch the episodes in any order.

"It was cool getting to work with big New Zealand crews."

"A lot of actors want to go overseas and do the LA thing, but for me I've always wanted to stay in New Zealand and get the most out of this country because I love it.

"I'm so in awe of the New Zealand film industry.

"We are producing some ace stuff at the moment and we have a lot of international gigs coming over here.

"I want to stay and work with as many cool Kiwis as possible."

In preparation for the Black Christmas audition, Madeleine polished off her American accent, researched the character, the kind of person that she is, and how she could bring aspects of herself to the role.

"I was lucky enough to be one of the few Kiwi cast members in the film, with the film itself being produced by Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions.

"It was weird being on set with a lot of American cast and crew, but filming in New Zealand.

"It was really jarring because half were Kiwi, half from the US, so there was this mismatch of accents.

"It was amazing getting to work alongside such great actors."

Wanting to share her experience with others, Madeleine is hoping she can be a role model to other young people aspiring to enter the film industry.

"When I was growing up in Kāpiti I don't think I knew anyone who was seriously pursuing acting.

"Even though I loved it I didn't think it would really be possible as there was no one else around me doing it.

"If you don't see people around you doing it, you don't have that inspiration.

"I really want to get people to realise that it is possible.

"I believe that if you're in it for the right reason and you truly love what you're doing, it's all worth it in the end.

"It's scary but everything pays off if you love it."

Black Christmas, directed by Sophia Takal, comes out in New Zealand and the United States on Friday, December 13.



Black Christmas Synopsis

Hawthorne College is quieting down for the holidays. One by one, sorority girls on campus are being killed by an unknown stalker. But the killer is about to discover that this generation's young women aren't willing to become helpless victims as they mount a fight to the finish.