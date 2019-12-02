Five more children have died in Samoa, as the measles death toll climbs to 53.

A baby aged between 6 to 11 months old is the youngest child to have died in the past 24 hours.

Three children aged between 1 to 4 years old have also succumbed to the disease, while a child aged between 5 to 9 is also dead - the first death in that age bracket since the epidemic started.

As of this afternoon, a total of 183 people with measles lie in hospitals or other health facilities around the island nation.

The most number of cases are admitted at the main Tupua Tamasese Meaole Hospital, near Apia, where a total of 155 people are patients.

Among the sick are 19 children who are critically ill in intensive care or high dependency units. There are also two pregnant women and one woman who has just given birth.

The latest figures - released by the Government of Samoa - come as the country continues to fight an increasingly deadly measles epidemic.

Measles Stay alert for measles, watch out for signs and symptoms. Posted by UNICEF Pacific on Tuesday, 26 November 2019

Ministry of Health officials in Samoa have now banded with local telecommunications companies Digicel and Bluesky in a bid to get the message to get vaccinated out there.

This morning, a cell phone alert was sent out to all cell phones around the country with a notice informing people of a service that would allow them to text a certain number and have health officials turn up to give them free vaccinations.

Since a state of emergency was issued last month, no children under the age of 19 can be at a public gathering.

Countries from around the world, including New Zealand, have pledged their help in the form of medical supplies and equipment, MMR vaccines, medical staff and volunteers and money.

Children's charity UNICEF and the Red Cross are also among those helping.

New Zealand medical teams on the ground continue to provide supplies and much needed help to locals.

Among them is the New Zealand Red Cross, which has also opened up a fundraising effort to help victims and their families, as well as those working helping in the cause.

"We know that people want to help those affected by measles in Samoa," the Red Cross said on its social media platforms.

"Cash donations mean help can reach people quickly and effectively. If you want to donate to Red Cross' work in Samoa, you can do so through our Pacific Disaster Appeal."