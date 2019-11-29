BNZ support and technical teams have restored access to the bank's mobile banking services after outages across the network this morning.

Online banking should also soon be available if it was not already active again, a spokesman told the Herald at 11am.

A customer who tried to access their mobile app faced an alert which read "Mobile banking unavailable" and "we expect to be back soon".

Outages took place across the BNZ network earlier this morning.

Advertisement

Customers were unable to access the following internet banking services:

• Internet Banking for Business;

• Internet Banking;

• Mobile Banking (iOS & Android);

• Mobile Business Banking (iOS & Android);

• Client Funds Service.

However, teams had since made repairs and all services were operating by 11.10am, according to the BNZ status alert webpage.

The BNZ spokesman apologised to customers earlier today for any inconvenience the outages had caused.

The spokesman was not immediately aware what was behind the outages. Teams would later analyse the system to try and find the issue.