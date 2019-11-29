A mother and her newborn baby arrived to cheers - and tears - at Auckland's downtown ferry terminal after a dramatic birth at sea.

Waiheke Island resident Noel Barkley was waiting with his wife for the 8am ferry today back to the island, which had been delayed for an unknown reason.

They could see the ferry arriving from Waiheke Island come into the terminal and dock, but they were not allowed on.

Soon there was an announcement the delay was because of a medical emergency.

Advertisement

"To be fair, everyone was a bit worried," Barkley, a former All White from 1986 to 1991, said.

"Then we saw a woman - looking a bit tired - being stretchered off, and everyone was feeling sad thinking maybe she was really ill.

READ MORE:

• Fire on ferry: Firefighters board Fullers passenger vessel at sea

• Fullers ferry service reaches 'peak failure': 'They're operating like a bunch of cowboys'

• Fullers Waiheke ferry 'stuck at sea' after losing life raft

• Premium - Fullers ferry crash: Teacher's brain injuries prevent return to work

"But then coming behind was a guy clutching a shoal, and we were like, 'Is that a baby?'

"Someone asked him if it was, and he said yes. He was smiling so it seemed like everything was all right."

Barkley said there were about 200 people waiting in line and as soon as the news spread they all began to cheer and applaud the new parents.

"Everyone was smiling, there were cheers, and tears. I've never seen anything like it, born at sea, in the harbour."

Barkley heard staff say the baby was born as the ferry approached the harbour.

Advertisement

The news drew dozens of congratulatory comments on social media.

"Congratulations mum and dad. Destined to be a boatie," one person said.

Another suggested a few perks for the newborn.

"Free tickets for life [for] the baby," they said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed a woman had given birth on the ferry.

They received a call at 7.39am and met the ferry at the Downtown ferry terminal as it docked.

The baby had been born before staff arrived, and they transported the mother and baby from the ferry to hospital arriving at 8.35am via ambulance.

They were both reportedly in a healthy condition.

Fullers has been approached for comment.