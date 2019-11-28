Inland areas of Hawke's Bay are being warned to expect "severe thunderstorms" this afternoon.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said thunderstorms were expected to develop over an area including Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and Taihape between 1pm and 9pm on Friday.

"These thunderstorms are likely to bring localised heavy rain of 10 to 25mm per hour and hail 10 to 20 mm in diameter," MetService said.

Hastings was the warmest place in New Zealand at 12pm, already sitting on a high of 28.1 degrees Celsius.

Dark clouds building over Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Lee said the most at-risk areas in Hawke's Bay were in Kaweka Ranges, including the Napier-Taupo Rd, and drivers should be wary of that, he said.

The main centres along the coast are likely to escape the thunderstorms, due to the slow moving nature of the upper atmosphere at the moment, but it was possible Hastings and Napier could also see some activity, he said.

MetService was already recording some lightning strikes in inland areas of Bay of Plenty, Lee said.

"It should be a pretty active day."