Monday might be a good day to catch the bus in Auckland - especially if you are after a free ride.

About half of all bus trips around the city will be free as more than 800 bus drivers in the FIRST Union and NZ Tramways Union go on strike.

They will join Go Bus drivers, who are already on strike and will not be collecting passengers' fares on Monday.

The move comes after NZ Bus drivers met in Auckland yesterday to discuss their collective agreement.

They voted not to accept the company's settlement offer and would instead join their fellow drivers at Go Bus; who are taking partial strike action up until Christmas Eve.

Their partial strike will see all trips leaving from the company's Māngere and East Tāmaki depots free to the public.

Jared Abbott, FIRST Union's secretary for transport, operations and logistics, said the solution to the problem would come from Auckland Transport.

"Yesterday, drivers from the biggest bus operator in Auckland said 'Enough is enough' and voted for a free fares strike to let the company and Auckland Transport know that they won't be the casualties of a system designed to disadvantage them."

Abbott said Go Bus drivers had reported nothing but support from the South Auckland public in light of the strike action.

"For passengers - next week might be a good time to hop on the bus and get your Christmas shopping done," he said.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said it is working closely with the bus industry - including employee unions - under the Memorandum of Understanding terms issued during the implementation of the Employment Relations Amendment Act (2018).

"The memorandum includes commitment to work together as an industry to review bus drivers' terms and conditions, with a view to improving working conditions and remuneration."

He also said that under the Regional Partnering Agreement, its bus operators were liable for any non-collection of fares.