The mysterious case of a father-of-one who died in a car explosion in Queenstown two years ago is being examined at an inquest today.

Christchurch man Kurt Charles Sturgess' station wagon exploded at about 9pm on June 13, 2017, at Jardine Park in the suburb of Kelvin Heights.

Fire and New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) specialists examined the grisly scene before the case was referred to the Coroner.

After Sturgess' body was found, his father told the Herald at the time that "it was a sad business all around".

Sturgess left home in the morning and his family put out a missing person's message on Facebook through a friend later in the day after failing to get hold of him, he said.

"It was out of character and it just happened and it went from bad to worse."

Members of the Sturgess family listened to evidence and questioned witnesses today at the Christchurch Justice Precinct.

Christchurch-based ESR forensic scientist Gary Gillespie, who examined the scene, found numerous glass fragments extending out from both sides of the car – up to 25.5m from the driver's side and 20.9m on the passenger side.

A reasonable inference would be that the blast originated inside the car, he said.

Some witnesses told investigators that they heard two explosions, the inquest heard.

One small aerosol canister was found in the rear of the vehicle, Gillespie said, but it wasn't possible to say whether it played a part in the explosion.

A car jack was found extended open and on the ground beside the driver's door.

An NZDF explosives expert, whose identity is cannot be reported, examined the scene on behalf of New Zealand Police.

He concluded that there had been a "significant blast inside the vehicle".

The inquest continues.