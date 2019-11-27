A plush Thai restaurant at one of Auckland's top hotels has been hit by burglars a second time in two weeks, just as it is preparing to host an official Thailand National Day celebration.

Burglars made away with cash, keys and liquor valued at about $5000 from Grasshopper Thai restaurant at the Stamford Plaza Hotel over the weekend.

Two weeks ago, a staff member had his backpack containing his passport, cash and credit cards stolen by a man who walked in and grabbed it just as staff had gone to the kitchen to pick up a pack of takeaway lunch.

Grasshopper Thai's owner says the CRL construction fence in front of the restaurant provides a 'perfect cover' for would-be thieves and burglars to hide. Photo / Lincoln Tan

Owner Bow Manoonpong is blaming the City Rail Link construction works, which has fences erected in front of the restaurant, as to why the restaurant is being targeted.

"The fences provide a perfect cover for robbers and burglars to observe what is happening inside the restaurant without being detected, and they striked when the time is right," said Manoonpong.

"After this second incident, our staff are really feeling so unsafe and I am worried about what might happen next."

The restaurant had been booked for a special Thai National Day reception on December 5 and the thieves had taken liquor meant for the event, she said.

"We have some special whiskey and wine we were saving for the special occasion, but they're all gone now," Manoonpong said.

Grasshopper Thai Restaurant, a recent target for thieves, is located inside the Stamford Plaza Hotel on Albert St. Photo / Dean Purcell

Acting Police Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said police are aware of two reported incidents at Grasshopper Thai this month, which included a burglary and the theft of a bag.

"Police are investigating these matters and follow-up enquiries have been made in relation to further lines of inquiry," said Dolheguy, who is also the Auckland Central Police area prevention manager.

Following these incidents, police have visited Grasshopper Thai to provide prevention advice to prevent them from being targeted in the future.

"Recommendations have been made around security, lighting and other crime prevention measures," she said.

A customer at the Baa Baa Black Sheep Espresso next to Grasshopper Thai said she had a brown bag containing a pie she bought snatched from her just as she was walking out of the cafe earlier this month.

"It's not the value, it's just a pie, but it's the shock that this happened and I'm scared that next time it could be something more serious," the customer said.

Dolheguy said police are not immediately aware of any significant increase recently of burglary in the area.

"We do know that this type of offending can be opportunistic, however there are preventive measures that store owners can take to reduce the likelihood of being targeted," Dolheguy said.

Police were happy to provide prevention and security advice, and Dolheguy encouraged those with safety concerns to contact the police if they had any issues to discuss.

Those with information about the Grasshopper Thai incidents can contact the police on 105 quoting file 191124/8221 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said the council's compliance response team also said there was no obvious safety issues in the immediate Albert St area.

"They are aware of the recent burglary but this is a police issue and is being investigated," she said.