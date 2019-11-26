A large police presence was in court for the appearance of five men charged with the murder and kidnapping of a Mongrel Mob gang member.

There was banging and shouting as the men were led back into custody after appearing in the Palmerston North District Court charged over Codi Jarmen Wilkinson's death.

Wilkinson was found dead at a Bunnythorpe property in September. Another person was also seriously injured.

The group, aged 30, 32, 43 and 49, were this week arrested.

They also face a charge of participating in an organised criminal group and are jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, in relation to the second victim.

After briefly appearing, all were granted interim name suppression and remanded back in custody without plea to reappear next month.

Wilkinson's partner was expected to be at the court appearance today, to see her partner's alleged killers in the flesh.

She has been vocal about losing Wilkinson who is also the father to their children.

"As hard as this is, it's true. I lost the love of my life of 10 years, the father of my three children and I'm still yet to believe it," she wrote on Facebook.

"It doesn't feel real and I'm not sure how I'll get through the rest of my life without him by my side.

"I've been robbed of my soul, my kids have been robbed of their dad. How the hell am I going to explain to them what the f*** happened? I've still got so many questions that need answers.''