A 39-year-old man has been arrested after shots were reportedly fired at a farm settlement near Kawhia in the Waikato region.

Police say the armed offenders squad was called to a property on Berntsen Rd, near Harbour Rd, Kawhia, just before 7am where gunshots were reportedly fired.

No one was injured, a police spokeswoman said.

A witness told Stuff the dog handlers, the armed offenders squad and about 10 police cars were heading towards the rural township of Hauturu shortly before 8am.

Advertisement

They said the incident unfolded on Harbour Rd, near Berntsen Rd.

A 39-year-old man is now in police custody.

It comes after a fatal shooting in Hauturu following an aggravated burglary earlier this year.